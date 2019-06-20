La actriz Carmen Machi ha sido sancionada por infracción tributaria leve en el pago del IRPF entre 2007 y 2009 por un importe de 83.155,19 euros, según una sentencia del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM).
La sentencia, fechada el pasado 10 de abril, responde al recurso interpuesto por Machi a otro fallo condenatorio del Tribunal Económico Administrativo Regional de Madrid de 2017.
Los magistrados del TSJM consideran que la protagonista de Aída utilizó una sociedad, denominada Mama Floriana S.L., "con el único objetivo de obtener una ventaja fiscal para eludir los tipos de gravamen más elevados en el IRPF y deducir gastos en el Impuesto sobre Sociedades que no eran fiscalmente deducibles por ser ajenos a la actividad".
En la sentencia se especifica que Machi tiene vinculación con la sociedad por su participación en un 10%, pese a que en el recurso la actriz argumentaba que su porcentaje de participación era "mínimo" y no ejerció nunca el control de la misma.
En los últimos años, una larga lista de personalidades del mundo del espectáculo y el deporte han tenido problemas con Hacienda de mayor o menor envergadura, como Imanol Arias y Ana Duato, investigados por fraude fiscal, la cantante Shakira, futbolistas como Leo Messi o Cristiano Ronaldo, el exministro de Cultura Màxim Huerta o los cantantes Miguel Bosé y Bertín Osborne.
