La dirección de Seat ha decidido finalmente no presentar ningún Expediente de Regulación de Empleo Temporal (ERTE), que podría haber afectado a 6.600 trabajadores, para hacer frente a la caída de la producción derivada del parón de la fábrica de Martorell (Barcelona) por el incendio de un proveedor, según han explicado a Efe fuentes sindicales.
A cambio, la compañía ha aceptado la propuesta del comité de empresa de que la plantilla trabaje los días 18, 19 y 20 de diciembre, además de abrir la fábrica tres sábados de enero por la mañana para que se ensamble el modelo A1.
La compañía ha trasladado este viernes esta decisión al comité de empresa en una reunión convocada para abordar las posibles soluciones a la situación de la planta de Martorell, cuya producción se ha resentido por el incendio de la fábrica de su proveedor Faurecia.
La dirección de Seat había planteado al comité la posibilidad de presentar un ERE temporal para unos 6.600 trabajadores para hacer frente a este parón, una posibilidad que los sindicatos rechazaron de plano, por lo que propusieron otras soluciones, como la que finalmente ha adoptado la empresa.
