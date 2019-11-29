Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Catalunya Seat descarta el ERE temporal en la fábrica de Martorell 

A cambio, la planilla tendrá que trabajar los días 18, 19 y 20 de diciembre y tres sábados de enero para hacer frente a la caída en la producción, provocada por un incendio en la fábrica de un proveedor. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Trabajadores en la línea de montaje de la planta de Seat en Martorell (Barcelona). REUTERS/Albert Gea

Trabajadores en la línea de montaje de la planta de Seat en Martorell (Barcelona). REUTERS/Albert Gea

La dirección de Seat ha decidido finalmente no presentar ningún Expediente de Regulación de Empleo Temporal (ERTE), que podría haber afectado a 6.600 trabajadores, para hacer frente a la caída de la producción derivada del parón de la fábrica de Martorell (Barcelona) por el incendio de un proveedor, según han explicado a Efe fuentes sindicales.

A cambio, la compañía ha aceptado la propuesta del comité de empresa de que la plantilla trabaje los días 18, 19 y 20 de diciembre, además de abrir la fábrica tres sábados de enero por la mañana para que se ensamble el modelo A1.

La compañía ha trasladado este viernes esta decisión al comité de empresa en una reunión convocada para abordar las posibles soluciones a la situación de la planta de Martorell, cuya producción se ha resentido por el incendio de la fábrica de su proveedor Faurecia.

La dirección de Seat había planteado al comité la posibilidad de presentar un ERE temporal para unos 6.600 trabajadores para hacer frente a este parón, una posibilidad que los sindicatos rechazaron de plano, por lo que propusieron otras soluciones, como la que finalmente ha adoptado la empresa.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas