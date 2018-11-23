Público
Cláusulas suelo La Audiencia de Madrid condena a la banca a devolver el dinero cobrado por las cláusulas suelo más los intereses

De esta forma, se revoca parcialmente una resolución 2016 en lo relativo al pronunciamiento de condena a la restitución de cantidades. Esta resolución puede ser recurrida en casación ante la ante la Sala Primera del Tribunal Supremo.

Este domingo se cumplen tres meses de la puesta en marcha del proceso de reclamación extrajudicial de cantidades pagadas de más por las cláusulas suelo.

Protesta por la reclamación extrajudicial de cantidades pagadas de más por las cláusulas suelo.

Los clientes han ganado la macrocausa de las cláusulas suelo. La Sección 28 de la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid ha estimado íntegramente el recurso de apelación interpuesto por Adicae y ha condenado a todos los bancos a devolver las cantidades indebidamente cobradas por las cláusulas suelo desde la firma de la hipoteca.

De esta forma, se revoca parcialmente una resolución del 7 de abril de 2016 del Juzgado Mercantil número 11 de Madrid en lo relativo al pronunciamiento de condena a la restitución de cantidades, la cual, en lugar de lo que se dispuso, habrá de comprender todas las sumas percibidas por las entidades cuya condena se mantiene, por aplicación del citado tipo de estipulación identificada como cláusula suelo, con el interés legal a ello aparejado.

Esta resolución, no obstante, puede ser recurrida en casación ante la ante la Sala Primera del Tribunal Supremo en los veinte días siguientes a su notificación y, en su caso, recurso extraordinario por infracción procesal.

[Habrá ampliación]

