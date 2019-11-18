La CNMV podría autorizar la OPA de SIX por la bolsa española bajo ciertas condiciones

La oferta del grupo suizo SIX por el gestor de bolsas BME podría ser autorizada bajo ciertas condiciones, dijo el lunes el presidente de la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores, Sebastán Albellá.
"Es una posibilidad que (...) la autorización se concediera con condiciones, (...) pero estamos en un momento muy preliminar", dijo el presidente del regulador del mercado bursátil español. Albellá no explicó a qué condiciones se refería.
El operador paneuropeo de mercados Euronext y el suizo Six Group iniciaron una guerra de ofertas por Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME) el lunes, ya que ambos están tratando de hacerse con una de las pocas bolsas europeas que operan en solitario.
La oferta del grupo suizo supone valorar BME en 2.842 millones de euros. Los analistas apuntan que el precio ofertado "supone una atractiva y generosa prima, entre el 31% y el 34%, no solo respecto al último precio de cotización, sino respecto a nuestro precio objetivo", según la directora de análisis y estrategia de Renta4, Natalia Aguirre. "Creo que el precio de la OPA es muy bueno, ya está en precio", ha explicado el analista y portavoz de eToro en España, Javier Molina, que ha descartado que se lleve a cabo una contra-OPA por parte de Euronext vistas las condiciones actuales.
Uno de los principales accionistas de BME es Corporación Financiera Alba, que cuenta con más del 12% de las acciones del gestor de la Bolsa española, por lo que podría obtener cerca de 343 millones de vender sus títulos en la opa de Six.
En concreto, la sociedad controlada por el grupo Banca March cuenta con 10.084.949 acciones del gestor bursátil de España, según los datos remitidos a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores, con lo que de acudir a la opa del proveedor de servicios financieros que ofrece 34 euros por acción, Corporación Financiera Alba obtendría unos 342,88 millones euros por los títulos.
