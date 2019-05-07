La CNMV bendice la opa de Letterone por Dia a 0,67 euros por acción

La CNMV, el supervisor bursátil español, comunicó el lunes a última hora su visto bueno a los cambios de última hora en la oferta de compra del magnate ruso Mijáil Fridman por el grupo de supermercados Dia, considerando equitativo el precio ofrecido de 0,67 euros por acción.
"La CNMV ha encargado en este caso un informe específico a un segundo experto externo, que ha validado en todos sus aspectos esenciales las conclusiones contenidas en el informe aportado por el oferente", dijo en un comunicado respecto al importe de la opa.
Letterone pidió el lunes que el regulador se pronunciase expresamente en este respecto, al tiempo que comunicó que retiraba la condición de una aceptación mínima de al menos el 50% de las acciones a las que se dirigía la misma, esto es, un 35,5% del capital de la empresa. A mediados del mes pasado, LetterOne dijo que el nivel de aceptación era del 4,64 por ciento de las 441.937.819 acciones a las que la va dirigida la oferta.
"Dicha eliminación permite además, en este concreto caso, que cada accionista pueda decidir libremente aceptar o no la oferta sin tener que considerar cuál pueda ser la decisión de los demás accionistas y su efecto sobre el resultado de la oferta", indicó la CNMV, que destacó las "serias dificultades financieras" en las que se encontraba Dia.
El plazo de aceptación de la oferta, que inicialmente finalizaba este lunes tras la última ampliación, quedó paralizado con la solicitud por parte de LetterOne a la espera del pronunciamiento de la CNMV. Tras la autorización del supervisor, el plazo ha quedado ampliado hasta el 13 de mayo de 2019.
La sociedad controlada por el inversor ruso presentó el pasado 30 de abril la primera modificación en las condiciones de su OPA sobre Dia para rebajar del 35,49% al 20,999% el requisito mínimo de aceptación del capital de su oferta, una condición que decidió este lunes eliminar completamente tras la falta de aceptación por parte de los accionistas y después de que algunos minoritarios como Western Gate, la división de inversión perteneciente al family office de Luís Amaral, y Naturinvest, la family office de Bontoux-Halley, exsocios de referencia de Carrefour, confirmaran hace unas semanas su intención de no acudir a la opa.
