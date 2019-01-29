Público
El déficit público alcanza en noviembre el 1,49% del PIB

Las comunidades registran un superávit del 0,11% del PIB, aunque siete de ellas tienen déficit

La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, en la tribunal del pleno del Congreso. EFE/ J.P.Gandul

Hasta el mes de noviembre, el déficit de la administración central, comunidades autónomas y Seguridad Social se situó en el 1,49% del PIB, lo que supone 0,68 puntos porcentuales menos que el registrado en el mismo periodo del año anterior, dijo el martes el Ministerio de Hacienda. En los primeros diez meses del año, loos números rojos de las cuentas públicas (sin ayuntamientos) era del 1,07%.

Tras este dato, el Ministerio de Hacienda da por seguro que se logrará la previsión del Gobierno de cerrar el año con un déficit del 2,7% del PIB, según ha avanzado la secretaria de Estado de Presupuestos y Gastos, María José Gualda, en el Congreso. 

Gualda ha asegurado que a falta de un mes para tener el cierre completo del ejercicio Hacienda dispone de unas previsiones "bastante ciertas" de que 2018 concluyó con un déficit público del 2,7% del PIB.

Por administraciones, el déficit de la Administración Central ascendió en noviembre a 12.540 millones, lo que supone una reducción del 29,6%, una cifra que equivale al 1,03% del PIB, frente al 1,53% de noviembre de 2017. Si se incluye la ayuda a instituciones financieras, el déficit de la Administración Central sería del 1,04% del PIB.

De su lado, el conjunto de las comunidades autónomas ha pasado de registrar un superávit de 363 millones en noviembre de 2017 (el 0,03% del PIB) a un resultado positivo de 1.341 millones en el mismo periodo de 2018, el 0,11% del PIB. Los gastos de estas administraciones se han incrementado un 4,8% interanual, mientras que los recursos aumentaron un 5,5%.

En esta evolución, explica Hacienda, han influido de manera determinante los mayores recursos netos procedentes del sistema de financiación autonómica, que crecieron un 3,8%, lo que supone 3.514 millones de euros más que el año anterior.

Un total de siete comunidades registraron déficit hasta noviembre, encabezadas por la Comunidad Valenciana (-0,78%), seguida de Murcia (-0,76%), Castilla-La Mancha (-0,41%), Navarra (-0,16%), Extremadura (-0,06%), Castilla y León (-0,05%) y Aragón (-0,02%).

Por el contrario, Canarias, con un superávit del 1,44% del PIB, encabeza las regiones con valores positivos, seguida de Asturias (+1,03%), País Vasco (+0,97%), La Rioja (+0,56%), Galicia (+0,52%), Baleares (+0,28%), Catalunya (+0,14%), Comunidad de Madrid (+0,09%), Cantabria (+0,08%) y Andalucía (+0,05%).

Por último, los fondos de la Seguridad Social registraron un déficit de 6.849 millones de euros, lo que equivale al 0,57% del PIB y supone 0,10 puntos porcentuales menos que en el mismo periodo del año anterior. Los recursos se incrementaron un 5,3%, destacando el fuerte aumento de las cotizaciones, que crecen un 5,3% en el conjunto del subsector y suman 6.433 millones de euros más.

