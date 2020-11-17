Estás leyendo: La deuda pública toca un nuevo máximo histórico de 1,3 billones en septiembre

La deuda pública toca un nuevo máximo histórico de 1,3 billones en septiembre

Si se mide sobre el PIB, el endeudamiento representa el 114,3% en el tercer trimestre, según el cálculo del Banco de España.

El gobernador del Banco de España, Pablo Hernández de Cos, en una comparecencia en el Congreso de los Diputados. Fernando Alvarado / EFE

MADRID

Actualizado:

Servimedia

La deuda de las administraciones públicas se incrementó en septiembre en 9.703 millones de euros, hasta alcanzar un nuevo máximo histórico de 1,3 billones, lo que supone el 114,1% del PIB.

Según los datos publicados este martes por el Banco de España, el volumen de deuda pública se incrementó un 0,7% en septiembre respecto a agosto y encadena diez meses consecutivos de subidas.

Si se compara con septiembre de 2019, la deuda pública repuntó un 8,7%, lo que se traduce en 104.618 millones más.

Si se mide sobre el PIB, el volumen total de deuda de 1,3 billones de euros supone el 114,3% en el tercer trimestre, según el cálculo del Banco de España.

De la cifra total de deuda, la mayor parte, el 89,5%, la concentra la administración central, con 1,17 billones.

Esta cifra se incrementó un 0,9% respecto a agosto, con 10.106 millones más, y un 10,1% en variación interanual, con 107.148 millones adicionales.

Por su parte, la deuda de las comunidades autónomas disminuyó frente al mes anterior en 730 millones, hasta los 301.959 millones. Sin embargo, respecto a septiembre de 2019, avanzó en 3.881 millones (+1,3%).

Las corporaciones locales totalizaron 23.861 millones, algo menos que en agosto y que hace un año.

En cuanto a la Seguridad Social, esta administración anotó un nuevo máximo histórico de 74.855 millones de deuda, tras incrementarse en 2.250 millones respecto a agosto (+3,1%) y en 22.410 millones (+42,7%).

Por instrumentos, los valores representativos de deuda reflejaron 1,14 billones, 10.896 millones más que en agosto y 102.543 millones que hace un año, y los préstamos alcanzaron los 158.514 millones, por debajo del registro de agosto, pero superior al de 2019.

