La deuda pública toca un nuevo máximo histórico de 1,3 billones en septiembre

MADRIDActualizado:
La deuda de las administraciones públicas se incrementó en septiembre en 9.703 millones de euros, hasta alcanzar un nuevo máximo histórico de 1,3 billones, lo que supone el 114,1% del PIB.
Según los datos publicados este martes por el Banco de España, el volumen de deuda pública se incrementó un 0,7% en septiembre respecto a agosto y encadena diez meses consecutivos de subidas.
Si se compara con septiembre de 2019, la deuda pública repuntó un 8,7%, lo que se traduce en 104.618 millones más.
Si se mide sobre el PIB, el volumen total de deuda de 1,3 billones de euros supone el 114,3% en el tercer trimestre, según el cálculo del Banco de España.
De la cifra total de deuda, la mayor parte, el 89,5%, la concentra la administración central, con 1,17 billones.
Esta cifra se incrementó un 0,9% respecto a agosto, con 10.106 millones más, y un 10,1% en variación interanual, con 107.148 millones adicionales.
Por su parte, la deuda de las comunidades autónomas disminuyó frente al mes anterior en 730 millones, hasta los 301.959 millones. Sin embargo, respecto a septiembre de 2019, avanzó en 3.881 millones (+1,3%).
Las corporaciones locales totalizaron 23.861 millones, algo menos que en agosto y que hace un año.
En cuanto a la Seguridad Social, esta administración anotó un nuevo máximo histórico de 74.855 millones de deuda, tras incrementarse en 2.250 millones respecto a agosto (+3,1%) y en 22.410 millones (+42,7%).
Por instrumentos, los valores representativos de deuda reflejaron 1,14 billones, 10.896 millones más que en agosto y 102.543 millones que hace un año, y los préstamos alcanzaron los 158.514 millones, por debajo del registro de agosto, pero superior al de 2019.
