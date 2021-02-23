Estás leyendo: La CNMV abre un expediente a Abengoa por no remitir las cuentas de 2019

El artículo 302 del texto refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores establece multas de hasta 30 millones de euros para las infracciones muy graves. 

La torres y los paneles solares de la planta Solucar, de Abengoa, en la localidad de Sanlucar la Mayor, cerca de Sevilla. Marcelo del Pozo / REUTERS

La Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) ha iniciado la apertura de un expediente sancionador contra el Consejo de Administración de Abengoa por no remitir en plazo las cuentas de 2019, según ha anunciado este martes.

Concretamente, el pasado 11 de febrero el Comité Ejecutivo del regulador acordó incoar un expediente administrativo sancionador por infracción muy grave a Abengoa y a los miembros de su Consejo de Administración de entonces por la no remisión a la CNMV y difusión pública, en plazo, de las cuentas de 2019.

El artículo 302 del texto refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores establece multas de hasta 30 millones de euros para las infracciones muy graves. La norma contempla multas de hasta 10 millones para las personas físicas y de hasta 30 para las personas jurídicas.

Abengoa presentó esas cuentas el pasado 12 de febrero, por la noche y con un año de retraso, y además lo hizo sin la correspondiente auditoría. Esa tarde adelantó que estaba a la espera de los informes del auditor para difundirlas, pero finalmente lo hizo sin ellos.

Los accionistas minoritarios agrupados en AbengoaShares llevan meses reclamando estas cuentas, que reflejan un patrimonio neto negativo de 4.760 millones para el grupo consolidado (388 para la sociedad individual), lo que supone que se encuentra desde hace más de un año en causa de disolución.

Precisamente, el actual Consejo de Administración solicitó ayer, lunes, el concurso de acreedores para la matriz, Abengoa SA, que en 2019 perdió 487 millones, aunque el conjunto del grupo tuvo pérdidas de 549 millones, y da trabajo a 14.000 personas. Con una deuda estimada de 6.000 millones, según las cuentas de 2019, se trata del mayor concurso de acreedores desde 2008, cuando Martinsa Fadesa protagonizó el mayor de la historia de España (7.200 millones).

