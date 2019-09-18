Público
EEUU baja los tipos por segunda vez en 2019

La Reserva Federal recorta el precio del dinero otro cuarto de punto, hasta el rango de entre 1,75% y el 2%, y promete "actuar de manera apropiada para mantener la expansión".

Un monitor de televisión en el patio de negociación de la Bolsa de Nueva York (NYSE, en sus siglas en inglés) anuncia el nuevo recorte de los tipos de interés en EEUU. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

La Reserva Federal (Fed), el banco central de EEUU, ha decidido este miércoles rebajar los tipos de interés en un cuarto de punto, hasta el rango de entre 1,75% y el 2%, y prometió "actuar de manera apropiada para mantener la expansión". Se trata del segundo recorte del precio del dinero de manera consecutiva por parte de la Fed, tras el descenso anunciado a finales de julio.

La decisión del Comité Federal de Mercado Abierto (FOMC), que dirige la política monetaria, mostró las divisiones internas y contó con siete votos a favor y tres en contra.

La autoridad monetaria estadounidense, en un comunicado, ha justificado su decisión en que "desarrollos globales" para la economía siguen alineados a la baja, así como por las "débiles presiones inflacionistas". "El mercado laboral sigue fuerte y la actividad económica ha estado creciendo a una tasa moderada (...). Aunque el gasto de los hogares ha estado creciendo a un ritmo sólido, la inversión empresarial fija y las exportaciones se han debilitado", señala el comunicado de la Reserva Federal.

La Fed, además, ofreció nuevas previsiones económicas: de un lado, revisó al alza sus pronósticos de crecimiento del PIB de EEUU al 2,2% este año (frente al 2,1 % anticipado en junio) y mantuvo al del 2% para 2020 (igual que en la previsión de hace tres meses). Sin embargo, empeoró los pronósticos de desempleo y espera ahora una tasa del 3,7% para final de 2019 y de 2020 (frente al del 3,6 % para este año y del 3,7 % para el próximo apuntado en junio).

Respecto a la inflación, el banco central estadounidense mantuvo sus perspectivas en el 1,5% y 1,9% para 2019 y 2020, respectivamente, acercándose a la meta anual definida por la Fed en el 2%.

El próximo encuentro de política monetaria del banco central se celebrará a finales de octubre.

