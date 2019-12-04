El número de ejecuciones hipotecarias, o embargos de una propiedad para su venta tras el impago de un crédito, en viviendas habituales bajó en el tercer trimestre por debajo de 1.000 (947), tras reducirse un 21,3% desde el mismo trimestre de 2018, lo que supone la cifra más baja en cinco años. En 2018 descendieron algo más de un 40%.
Según los datos provisionales del Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE), entre julio y septiembre se registró un total de 12.369 certificaciones por ejecución hipotecaria, un 28,2% más que un año antes; de ellas, 11.809 correspondieron a fincas urbanas, un 28,5% más.
Desde el portal inmobiliario pisos.com, su director de Estudios, Ferran Font, considera estas cifras "una muy buena noticia, pues se registra la menor cifra de ejecuciones de los últimos cinco años y ya se acumulan 19 trimestres consecutivos de descensos".
Esto tiene una gran repercusión a nivel social, prosigue Font, que destaca además que la seguridad que perciben los propietarios sigue aumentando trimestre a trimestre.
El número total de viviendas de personas físicas, tanto habituales como de otro tipo, objeto de una ejecución hipotecaria ascendió a 1.292, un 34,9% menos que en el trimestre anterior y un 23 % menos que hace un año.
Las ejecuciones hipotecarias sobre viviendas concentraron el 46,8% del total de ejecuciones hipotecarias en el tercer trimestre de 2019, y un 7,7% del total de ejecuciones hipotecarias lo fueron sobre viviendas habituales de personas físicas.
Un 36,3% correspondió a viviendas de personas jurídicas (un 38% más que en el tercer trimestre de 2018, y un 2,8% a otras viviendas de personas físicas, un 27,3% menos que en el mismo trimestre del año anterior.
En cuanto a las ejecuciones hipotecarias de otras fincas urbanas (locales, garajes, oficinas, trasteros, naves, edificios destinados a viviendas, otros edificios y aprovechamientos urbanísticos), eran el 43,9% del total.
Por lo que respecta al estado de la vivienda, el 24,2% de las ejecuciones hipotecarias en el tercer trimestre se hicieron sobre viviendas nuevas, que creció un 26,2%, y el 75,8% sobre usadas, que lo hizo un 14,6%.
Si se tiene en cuenta el año de inscripción de la hipoteca, el 22,1% de las ejecuciones hipotecarias iniciadas sobre viviendas en el tercer trimestre correspondió a hipotecas constituidas en 2007, el 18,2% a hipotecas constituidas en 2008, y el 15,8% a hipotecas de 2006.
De este modo, el periodo 2005-2008 concentra el 62,1% de las ejecuciones hipotecarias iniciadas este trimestre.
Desglosados los datos por comunidades autónomas, las que registraron mayor número de certificaciones por ejecuciones hipotecarias sobre el total de fincas en el tercer trimestre fueron Catalunya (3.178), Valencia (3.159) y Andalucía (1.904).
Navarra, con 27, La Rioja, con 38, y el País Vasco con 50, registran el menor número.
En el caso de viviendas, Cataluña (1.439), Valencia (1.398) y Andalucía (1.189) presentan el mayor número de ejecuciones, en tanto que el País Vasco (9), La Rioja (13) y Navarra (18), los menores.
Comentarios Solo las personas que pertenecen a la República de Público pueden escribir comentarios y debatir nuestras noticias. Nuestro objetivo es crear un debate enriquecedor y libre de trolls. Únete aquí para expresar tu opinión en un medio que le da valor a sus lectores y al intercambio de ideas con el respeto como principio fundamental. Si ya formas parte, solo tienes que iniciar sesión.
Si únicamente quieres leer los comentarios que se han publicado, puedes registrarte aquí para poder hacerlo.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la República de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>