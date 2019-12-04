Público
Público

Negociaciones para la investidura PSOE y JxCat se reúnen durante más de una hora sin avances significativos para el pacto

Los socialistas no albergan esperanzas de contar para la investidura con la formación de Puigdemont, pero volverán a reunirse en los próximos días. Ábalos dice que se está buscando con ERC los instrumentos para afrontar el conflicto con Catalunya, "para que nadie se sitúe fuera de la ley".

Publicidad
Media: 1
Votos: 1
Las diputada de JxCat Laura Borràs y Míriam Nogueras, a su llegada al Congreso, para reunise con la delegación del PSOE para abordar la investidura del presidente en funciones y candidato socialista, Pedro Sánchez. EFE/ Fernando Alvarado

Las diputada de JxCat Laura Borràs y Míriam Nogueras, a su llegada al Congreso, para reunise con la delegación del PSOE para abordar la investidura del presidente en funciones y candidato socialista, Pedro Sánchez. EFE/ Fernando Alvarado

Tras casi hora y media de reunión entre la portavoz socialista, Adriana Lastra; y las diputadas de JxCat Laura Borrás y Miriam Nogueira, no hubo avances significativos en la reunión que puedan conducir a un apoyo del partido de Carles Puigdemont a la investidura de Pedro Sánchez, según informaron fuentes socialistas.

Ambos partidos, no obstante, no dieron por concluidas las negociaciones y se emplazaron a un próximo encuentro, sin fijar una fecha concreta. Desde JxCat se dijo de forma genérica que la reunión había "ido bien", aunque ni hubo comparecencia ante la prensa de los participantes en el encuentro, ni comunicado alguno sobre el contenido de la reunión.

Fuentes socialistas indicaron que las diferencias con los planteamientos que plantea JxCat son muchas, por lo que no albergan la esperanza de que cuenten con su apoyo en la investidura de Pedro Sánchez. No obstante, el PSOE quiere mantener esta vía de diálogo abierta.

En cuanto a las negociaciones con ERC, el secretario de Organización del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, confirmó los avances en las negociaciones y aseguró que "hay aproximaciones para afrontar el conflicto y, sobre todo, no negarlo", dijo.

El PSOE sigue queriendo celebrar la investidura la semana del 16 de diciembre

El "número tres" del PSOE indicó que se están estudiando los instrumentos necesarios para afrontar esta situación pero, sobre todo, "para que nadie tenga que recurrir a situarse fuera de la ley. Ese es el cauce que ahora estamos buscando", apuntó.

Ábalos no quiso hablar de fechas para la investidura, pero insistió en el deseo del Gobierno de que se pueda celebrar lo antes posible, y dio a entender que si hay voluntad de acuerdo no es necesario esperar más tiempo.

El PSOE se sigue mostrando optimista en las negociaciones con ERC, aunque Ábalos indicó que nada está cerrado y que todavía queda "muchos que recorrer y mucho que concretar". Además, admitió que sigue habiendo "evidentes diferencias" con los planteamientos de los republicanos catalanes.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad