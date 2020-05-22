Estás leyendo: El fondo BlackRock irrumpe en Bankia como su segundo mayor accionista tras el Estado

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

El fondo BlackRock irrumpe en Bankia como su segundo mayor accionista tras el Estado

Controla un 4,3% del banco nacionalizado, más de la mitad mediante contratos por diferencia o CFDs.

Logo de la entidad bancaria Bankia en su sede en una de las torres Kio de Madrid. E.P./Óscar Cañas
Logo de la entidad bancaria Bankia en su sede en una de las torres Kio de Madrid. E.P./Óscar Cañas

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

MADRID

EUROPA PRESS

BlackRock se ha convertido en el segundo mayor accionista de Bankia al adquirir una participación del 4,3% del capital, según consta en los registros de la Comisión Nacional de Mercado de Valores (CNMV).

La gestora estadounidense ha declarado que controla un 3,129% a través de BlackRock Inc. y un 1,18% a través de BlackRock European Master Hedge Fund Limited, más de la mitad mediante contratos por diferencia o CFDs.

El umbral se cruzó el pasado 20 de mayo, un día después de que la CNMV levantara la prohibición de constituir o incrementar las posiciones cortas netas sobre acciones admitidas a cotización en la Bolsa española.

Con esta transacción, BlackRock se posiciona como segundo mayor accionista de Bankia, por detrás del Fondo de Reestructuración Ordenada Bancaria (FROB), que posee un 60,63%, y por delante de Artisan Partners (3,07%).

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas
Ha salido El Quinze

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú