El fondo BlackRock irrumpe en Bankia como su segundo mayor accionista tras el Estado

MADRID
BlackRock se ha convertido en el segundo mayor accionista de Bankia al adquirir una participación del 4,3% del capital, según consta en los registros de la Comisión Nacional de Mercado de Valores (CNMV).
La gestora estadounidense ha declarado que controla un 3,129% a través de BlackRock Inc. y un 1,18% a través de BlackRock European Master Hedge Fund Limited, más de la mitad mediante contratos por diferencia o CFDs.
El umbral se cruzó el pasado 20 de mayo, un día después de que la CNMV levantara la prohibición de constituir o incrementar las posiciones cortas netas sobre acciones admitidas a cotización en la Bolsa española.
Con esta transacción, BlackRock se posiciona como segundo mayor accionista de Bankia, por detrás del Fondo de Reestructuración Ordenada Bancaria (FROB), que posee un 60,63%, y por delante de Artisan Partners (3,07%).
