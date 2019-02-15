Los fondos invierten con criterios éticos menos del 1% de su patrimonio

El patrimonio de los fondos de inversión ascendía en España más de un cuarto de billón de euros a 31 de diciembre. Sin embargo, el de aquellos que tenían en cuenta criterios éticos no representaba ni el 1% del total, según datos facilitados por la consultora VDOS.
La inmensa mayoría de los fondos invierten atendiendo sólo al retorno financiero que pueden obtener. Pero hay algunos que se fijan también en los compromisos ambientales, sociales y de buen gobierno contraídos por las empresas donde colocan su dinero.
Esos compromisos se conocen por las siglas ASG y la inversión que los tiene en cuenta recibe el nombre de inversión socialmente responsable (ISR), porque contribuye al desarrollo sostenible.
A finales de 2018, sobre un patrimonio total de 260.826 millones de euros, los fondos que se guiaban con criterios ASG sólo acumulaban 2.104 millones (apenas un 0,81%), a pesar del auge experimentado en los últimos años por cuanto tiene que ver con la sostenibilidad.
Siempre según los datos VDOS, la mayor parte de esos 2.104 millones de euros corresponde a fondos de inversión gestionados por los bancos (1.863 millones). En contraste con ello, los pertenecientes a las aseguradoras no tienen en cuenta para nada los criterios ASG.
De los fondos gestionados por los bancos con dichos criterios, el de mayor patrimonio, a bastante distancia del segundo, es Santander Asset MGMT, que manejaba más de 1.500 millones de euros a 31 de diciembre. El resto tenían un volumen poco significativo.
Los expertos consideran que la inversión socialmente responsable es rentable a medio y largo plazo, porque mitiga riesgos relacionados con el medio ambiente (contaminación), con la sociedad (envejecimiento de la población) y con el gobierno corporativo (corrupción).
Para evitarlos, existen diversas estrategias, como la exclusión (no invertir en determinados sectores), la inversión de impacto (en actividades que mejoran el entorno) o una combinación de parámetros tradicionales y criterios éticos.
