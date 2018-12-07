Público
Funespaña dice adiós a la bolsa española 

La operación despeja los planes de Mapfre en el negocio de servicios funerarios, tras el acuerdo para fusionar estos activos con los de Santa Lucía.

Patio de negociación de la Bolsa de Madrid. E.P.

El grupo de servicios funerarios Funespaña deja de negociarse este viernes en el mercado bursátil español después de veinte años tras la oferta de adquisición del que era su principal accionista, la aseguradora española Mapfre.

Mapfre lanzó este año una opa de exclusión por Funespaña por cerca del 4% de Funesapaña a 7,50 euros por acción, que valoraba a esta última en unos 140 millones de euros.

La Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) ya suspendió cautelarmente la cotización de las acciones de Funespaña el pasado 26 de noviembre, tras finalizar el plazo de aceptación de la OPA de Mapfre y a la espera de que los títulos de la funeraria fueran excluidos de negociación en las Bolsas de Madrid y Barcelona.

La operación con Funespaña despeja los planes de Mapfre en el negocio de servicios funerarios, tras el acuerdo para fusionar estos activos con los de la también aseguradora española Santa Lucía.

Funespaña salió a Bolsa en 1998 e hizo que el sector funerario estuviera representado en el mercado bursátil español por primera vez en su historia.

La sociedad sacó inicialmente a Bolsa el 33% de su capital mediante una Oferta Pública de Venta (OPV) y una Oferta Pública de Suscripción (OPS) de acciones, que se realizó simultáneamente.

