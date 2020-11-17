madrid
Las secciones sindicales de CCOO en BBVA y Banco Sabadell han trasladado a ambas entidades que protejan las condiciones laborales y los puestos de trabajo de las cerca de 40.000 personas que trabajan en los dos bancos en el caso de que se materalice su fusión.
El sindicato ha subrayado que, si esta operación se lleva a cabo, se necesita un acuerdo laboral que dé garantías a las plantillas de ambas entidades, con salidas voluntarias si se plantean excedentes de personal; preservación y mejora de las condiciones salariales y laborales, y el diseño de un proyecto de empresa "con viabilidad futura".
"CCOO trabajará, como siempre, en la defensa de toda la plantilla para garantizar un futuro laboral que aporte la tranquilidad y dignidad tantas veces reclamada. A partir de este momento, las secciones sindicales de BBVA y Banco Sabadell empezamos a trabajar para un posible escenario de fusión", ha indicado el sindicato.
