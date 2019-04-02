La Agencia Tributaria (AEAT) ha remitido avisos a contribuyentes que considera que podrían tener que declarar rentas del alquiler, criptomonedas y cuentas en el extranjero en su declaración de la renta de 2018, cuya campaña arranca este martes.
Como en años anteriores, la Agencia utiliza la información que obtiene a través de sus propios sistemas, la colaboración con otros países e intermediarios o de declaraciones de años anteriores para detectar rentas que tienen que declararse y avisa de ello a los contribuyentes.
Así, en esta campaña ha remitido 700.000 avisos a contribuyentes que detecta que tienen o podría tener un inmueble en alquiler, ya sea habitual o turístico, una cifra que casi se ha triplicado desde el pasado año tras incorporar la información aportada por las plataformas de alquiler turístico.
Además, ha remitido 2,17 millones de avisos a contribuyentes con posibles rentas de otros países, ya sea porque las han declarado en otros ejercicios o porque han informado al respecto intermediarios o países con los que España tiene intercambio de información.
A esto se añaden 14.700 avisos a contribuyentes que se cree que han realizado operaciones con criptomonedas, según detectan intermediarios, casas de cambio o las propias actuaciones de lucha contra el fraude.
El director general de la AEAT, Jesús Gascón, ha señalado que la intención de estos avisos es facilitar el cumplimiento voluntario de las obligaciones tributarias, aunque ha añadido que también podría utilizarse para futuras "actuaciones de control".
