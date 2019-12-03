Imagina Media sale de Atremedia tras vender un 3,1% del capital en una colocación acelerada

Imagina Media Audiovisual, holding participado por Globomedia y Mediapro, colocó el lunes entre inversores cualificados una participación del 3,118% de Atresmedia, el grupo propietario de Antena 3 TV y de Onda Cero, por 25,3 millones de euros, tras lo cual ha salido del capital del grupo de televisión.
La desinversión, con Caixabank como intermediario, se ha llevado a cabo mediante un procedimiento conocido como colocación acelerada, según el hecho relevante remitido a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV). La operación se realizó a un precio de 3,60 euros, lo que supone un descuento del 8% respecto al precio de cierre del lunes.
Imagina fue uno de los fundadores de La Sexta y pasó a controlar un 7% de Atresmedia tras la fusión de La Sexta con Antena 3, que culminó en 2012, aunque luego llegó a tener hasta un 8,64%. Atresmedia está controlada por dos accionistas principales: un 41,7% está en manos de Planeta De Agostini, y otro 18,65% está controlado por la sociedad UFA/RTL, del grupo alemán Bertelsmann.
Con esta colocación, Imagina Media abandona el accionariado de Atresmedia, donde recientemente controlaba el 4,225%, tras vender hace poco un 1,1% al fondo BlackRock.
