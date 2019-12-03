Público
Imagina Media sale de Atremedia tras vender un 3,1% del capital en una colocación acelerada

El holding participado por Globomedia y Mediapro vende el último paquete que le quedaba en el grupo audiovisual por 25,3 millones.

Sede de Atresmedia Corporación en la localidad madrileña de San Sebastián de los Reyes. WIKIPEDIA

Imagina Media Audiovisual, holding participado por Globomedia y Mediapro, colocó el lunes entre inversores cualificados una participación del 3,118% de Atresmedia, el grupo propietario de Antena 3 TV y de Onda Cero, por 25,3 millones de euros, tras lo cual ha salido del capital del grupo de televisión.

La desinversión, con Caixabank como intermediario, se ha llevado a cabo mediante un procedimiento conocido como colocación acelerada, según el hecho relevante remitido a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV). La operación se realizó a un precio de 3,60 euros, lo que supone un descuento del 8% respecto al precio de cierre del lunes.

Imagina fue uno de los fundadores de La Sexta y pasó a controlar un 7% de Atresmedia tras la fusión de La Sexta con Antena 3, que culminó en 2012, aunque luego llegó a tener hasta un 8,64%. Atresmedia está controlada por dos accionistas principales: un 41,7% está en manos de Planeta De Agostini, y otro 18,65% está controlado por la sociedad UFA/RTL, del grupo alemán Bertelsmann. 

Con esta colocación, Imagina Media abandona el accionariado de Atresmedia, donde recientemente controlaba el 4,225%, tras vender hace poco un 1,1% al fondo BlackRock.

