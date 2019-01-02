Público
Impuestos Ya se puede pedir la devolución del IRPF de maternidad y paternidad de 2016 y 2017

Quienes cobraron prestaciones de maternidad o paternidad en 2014 o 2015 pueden solicitar la devolución del IRPF desde el pasado diciembre, mientras que quienes lo hicieron en 2016 o 2017 pueden reclamarla desde hoy.

El Constitucional no ve discriminatorio que el permiso de paternidad sea inferior al de maternidad. ISTOCL/Archivo

Los contribuyentes que cobraron prestaciones de maternidad o paternidad en 2016 y 2017 pueden solicitar desde este miércoles la devolución del IRPF correspondiente, ha explicado la Agencia Tributaria.

Ante la sentencia del Tribunal Supremo que declaró exentas de tributación las prestaciones públicas por maternidad de la Seguridad Social, el Ministerio de Hacienda puso en marcha un mecanismo para reclamar la devolución de los años no prescritos, en el que incluyó también los permisos de paternidad.

Los contribuyentes que hayan cobrado prestaciones en 2018 no tienen que hacer ningún procedimiento, ya que presentarán la declaración de la Renta de ese ejercicio en 2019 y ya figurarán como rentas exentas.

Hacienda estima que se reintegrarán unos 1.200 millones a más de un millón de madres y padres

Los colectivos no integrados en el régimen de la Seguridad Social, como empleados públicos y autónomos, también podrán reclamar las devoluciones por el mismo sistema.

Hacienda estima que se reintegrarán unos 1.200 millones de euros a más de un millón de madres y padres, con un importe medio de 1.600 euros en las prestaciones de maternidad y 383 euros en las de paternidad.

Para reclamar la devolución, la Agencia Tributaria ha habilitado un formulario específico online en su página web en el que se debe indicar el año en que se percibió la ayuda y un número de cuenta bancaria, sin necesidad de adjuntar documentos adicionales. También es posible solicitarlo en papel.

