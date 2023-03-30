Newsletters

El IPC se modera en marzo más de 2,5 puntos, hasta el 3,3%, su menor valor desde agosto de 2021

La inflación subyacente cae una décima, al 7,5%.

madrid

Actualizado:

El Índice de Precios de Consumo (IPC) subió un 0,4% en marzo en relación al mes anterior y recortó más de 2,5 puntos su tasa interanual, hasta el 3,3%, su menor valor desde agosto de 2021, según los datos avanzados publicados este jueves por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).

(Habrá ampliación)

