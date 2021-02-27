Estás leyendo: Italia abre un expediente a Ryanair por usar la pandemia para generar confusión en los usuarios

Italia abre un expediente a Ryanair por usar la pandemia para generar confusión en los usuarios

La Autoridad Antimonoplio destaca que la compañía "no solo viola con frecuencia las leyes de retener indebidamente dinero que no se le debe, sino que hacerlo en el contexto de la pandemia, en el que todos somos más débiles y más pobres, hace que este comportamiento sea más impropio, asocial y criminógeno".

Aviones de Ryanair en el aeropuerto de Dublín.
Aviones de Ryanair en el aeropuerto de Dublín. Jason Cairnduff / REUTERS

Roma

Actualizado:

La Autoridad Antimonoplio italiana anunció este sábado la apertura de un expediente a la aerolínea Ryanair por prácticas comerciales desleales y publicidad engañosa en relación a las cancelaciones, aprovechando la excusa de la emergencia del coronavirus para confundir a los viajeros.

El expediente, abierto gracias a una denuncia de Asociación por los Derechos de Usuarios y Consumidores (ADUC), investiga "una práctica comercial incorrecta en la fase de prestación de servicios y gestión de cancelaciones; así como publicidad engañosa sobre las características de un servicio que la aerolínea denominó 'cambio de vuelo sin penalizaciones'".

"Toda la conducta denunciada y tomada en consideración por la Autoridad está vinculada a una interpretación extraña de Ryanair de las reglas y leyes con la excusa de la emergencia del coronavirus", indicó el organismo en un comunicado.

Antimonopolio destaca que la compañía "no solo viola con frecuencia las leyes de retener indebidamente dinero que no se le debe, sino que hacerlo en el contexto de la pandemia, en el que todos somos más débiles y más pobres, hace que este comportamiento sea más impropio, asocial y criminógeno".

"Se trata de conductas con las que Ryanair niega, cuando no están formuladas de forma engañosa y fácilmente incomprensible, sus sistemas de reserva y devolución, con el fin de desanimar al viajero y hacerle renunciar a cambios y / o cambios de vuelo y / o destino. Los reembolsos, en particular, incluso si se anuncian como totales, se desembolsan parcialmente con un tiempo muy indefinido o se niegan por completo", añade.

Las autoridades italianas de Antimonoplio ya abrieron hace cuatro años un expediente a Ryanair por no informar a los usuarios sobre sus derechos en caso de cancelaciones.

