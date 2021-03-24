Estás leyendo: Naturgy plantea un ajuste de unos 1.000 empleos en España, el 18% de su plantilla en el país

Público
Público

Naturgy plantea un ajuste de unos 1.000 empleos en España, el 18% de su plantilla en el país

La propuesta ha sido planteada por la dirección del grupo en el inicio de las negociaciones con los sindicatos y contempla la voluntariedad de las bajas, para lo que Naturgy ofrecerá acogerse a las desvinculaciones de manera pactada.

Sede de Naturgy en Madrid.
Sede de Naturgy en Madrid. CEDIDA/Naturgy

MADRID

Actualizado:

Naturgy ha planteado a los sindicatos un ajuste de unos 1.000 puestos de trabajo en España, en torno al 18% de su plantilla en el país, por medio de bajas incentivadas y voluntarias, según fuentes de la compañía.

Esta propuesta, que ha sido planteada por la dirección del grupo en el inicio de las negociaciones con los sindicatos, contempla la voluntariedad de las bajas, para lo que Naturgy ofrecerá acogerse a las desvinculaciones de manera pactada.

En concreto, la energética ha planteado la desvinculación de este personal en España atendiendo a la evolución del sector energético (descarbonización, transición energética, mayor competencia...), así como a criterios de eficiencia y digitalización.

Las mismas fuentes de la compañía indicaron que la voluntad del grupo "siempre ha sido la negociación con la plantilla y ha estado y está en todo momento dispuesto al diálogo y la colaboración con la representación sindical".

Según adelanta Economía Digital, esta propuesta para reducir la plantilla se amplía para toda la plantilla, por lo que ya no está solo destinada a los trabajadores más cercanos a la jubilación -mayores de 55 años-, como ha ocurrido anteriormente.

Naturgy, cuyos principales accionistas son Criteria Caixa, CVC y GIP y se encuentra inmersa en una OPA parcial lanzada por el fondo australiano IFM para tomar hasta un 22,69% de su capital, cuenta en España con una plantilla de unos 5.400 empleados.

La plantilla global de la energética ascendía a cierre de 2020 a unos 10.540 empleados, después de haberse visto ya recortada en los últimos años a través diversos planes de salidas pactadas.

De esta plantilla total del grupo a cierre del año pasado, unos 5.318 empleados correspondían a España, siendo el 27,5% de ellos mayores de 50 años, según datos del Informe de Sostenibilidad y Estado de Información no Financiera de la compañía.

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público