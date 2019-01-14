Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

PGE Las empresas que incorporen mujeres a los consejos de administración tendrán derecho a una nueva deducción

El objetivo de esta intención es "incentivar la presencia equilibrada de hombres y mujeres en dichos órganos de decisión" e incorporar "la perspectiva de género" a este tributo. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
14/01/2019.- La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, presenta el proyecto de Ley de Presupuestos Generales del Estado de 2019 en el Congreso de los Diputados. Los beneficios no distribuidos de las sociedades cotizadas anónimas de inversión en el mer

La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, presenta el proyecto de Ley de Presupuestos Generales del Estado de 2019 en el Congreso de los Diputados. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

El Gobierno ha introducido una nueva deducción en el Impuesto sobre Sociedades vinculada a la incorporación de mujeres en los consejos de administración de las empresas, según consta en el proyecto de Ley de Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE) remitido al Congreso.

El objetivo de esta intención es "incentivar la presencia equilibrada de hombres y mujeres en dichos órganos de decisión" e incorporar "la perspectiva de género" a este tributo. En el proyecto de ley presentado este lunes el Gobierno no ofrece más detalles acerca de cómo se desarrollará esta nueva deducción.

En la rueda de prensa convocada para presentar el proyecto, la ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, ha precisado que las empresas podrán deducirse el 10% del salario de las mujeres directivas que incorporen a sus consejos de administración.

Por su parte, la secretaria de Estado de Hacienda, Inés Bardón, ha destacado que la intención es redactar un nuevo artículo en la Ley del Impuesto de Sociedades en el que se incluirá esta deducción destinada a todas aquellas "entidades que incrementen el número de mujeres" en sus consejos de administración.

Según ha incidido la ministra, "es habitual la imagen" del consejo de administración sin mujeres. En este escenario, el Gobierno quiere aplicar esa medida, con el objetivo de las compañías aumenten "el número de mujeres en sus consejos de administración hasta cumplir" con el artículo 75 de la ley 3/2007 para la igualdad efectiva de mujeres y hombres. Dicho artículo establece que las empresas procurarán incluir en su consejo de administración un número de mujeres que permita alcanzar una presencia equilibrada.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas