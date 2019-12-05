Público
El precio de la vivienda sube un 4,7% en el tercer trimestre, su menor alza en tres años

Los expertos dicen que la moderación en el crecmiento de los precios de los pisos seguirá a lo largo del año como consecuencia del incierto contexto macroeconómico nacional e internacional.

Una joven pasa por delante de una inmobiliaria con anuncios de casas en alquiler o en venta en el centro de Madrid. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

El precio de la vivienda en España subió un 4,7% interanual en el tercer trimestre, de 2019 situándose 6 décimas por debajo del incremento registrado en el mismo periodo del año anterior y alcanzando el aumento más leve desde el cuarto trimestre de 2016, según publicó el jueves el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).

Respecto a las subidas registradas en el precio de la vivienda en el primer trimestre (6,7%) y en el segundo (5,3%), los últimos meses han traído una leve moderación en la tendencia alcista de los precios.

"La moderación en los precios seguirá a medida que avance el año como consecuencia del contexto macroeconómico nacional e internacional, pero la evolución del precio de la vivienda seguirá siendo positiva y será muy diferente según la zona geográfica", dijo Ismael Kardoudi, director de Estudios y Formación de Fotocasa.

En concreto, los precios de la vivienda usada subieron un 4,4% interanual en el tercer trimestre, mientras que los de la vivienda nueva aumentaron un 6,6%.

Ante tales subidas, "la vivienda usada ha sido el motor de la recuperación del sector. Siete de cada 10 compradores adquieren una vivienda de segunda mano", según Kardoudi.

A pesar de que el interés por la compra de vivienda ha aumentado un 33% en el último año, según Fotocasa, existen dificultades de acceso al mercado de compra porque "el precio en los últimos años ha crecido a un ritmo mucho más fuerte al poder adquisitivo de los ciudadanos que, a su vez, tienen menos capacidad de ahorro y menos posibilidades de acceder a la financiación", dijo Kardoudi.

En términos intertrimestrales, los precios de la vivienda subieron un 1,6% respecto al segundo trimestre. Con los precios de todas las comunidades autónomas aumentando, las mayores subidas intertrimestrales se produjeron en Illes Balears (4,5%), Andalucía (2,1%) y País Vasco (1,9%). 

