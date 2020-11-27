Estás leyendo: Sabadell y BBVA concluyen sus conversaciones de fusión sin acuerdo

Sabadell y BBVA concluyen sus conversaciones de fusión sin acuerdo

El banco Sabadell, en su comunicación al supervisor, precisa que el motivo del desacuerdo ha sido la ecuación de canje de acciones entre ambas entidades.

Los logos de BBVA y Banco Sabadell, en sus respectivas sedes en la zona norte de Madrid y en Alicante. EUROPA PRESS

El Banco Sabadell y BBVA han finalizado las conversaciones que mantenían para su fusión sin alcanzar un acuerdo, informaron ambas entidades en sendos hechos relevantes remitidos a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).

El Sabadell, en su comunicación al supervisor, precisa que el motivo del desacuerdo ha sido la ecuación de canje de acciones entre ambas entidades. Esta fusión hubiera generado un grupo financiero con más de 950.000 millones de euros en activos y un tamaño en España muy similar al que tendría la unión de CaixaBank y Bankia.

Las conversaciones de fusión entre BBVA y Sabadell se hicieron públicas el pasado 16 de noviembre y en los últimos días se habían filtrado diversas informaciones que apuntaban a que el acuerdo estaba cerca.

Ambas entidades habían decidido que, de llegar a buen puerto las negociaciones de su fusión, la presidencia ejecutiva del futuro grupo quedaría en manos de Carlos Torres, que ya ocupa ese puesto en BBVA, y la vicepresidencia no ejecutiva sería para Josep Oliu, el presidente del Sabadell.

