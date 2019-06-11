Santander ofrece prejubilaciones con el 75% del sueldo desde 55 años en su ERE

El Banco Santander ofrece prejubilaciones con el 75 % del sueldo a partir de los 55 años, una medida hasta ahora planteada a los mayores de 58 años, y mejora también las condiciones de salida para quienes tengan más de 50 años, según fuentes sindicales.
A los trabajadores con menos de 50 años o con una antigüedad inferior a 15 años en la entidad, el Santander les sigue dando la posibilidad de abandonar el grupo con una indemnización de 40 días de salario por año trabajado con un máximo de 24 mensualidades.
La dirección del banco ha suprimido también la movilidad de entre 75 y 100 kilómetros, como exigían los sindicatos (por lo que los empleados podrán ser desplazados hasta 75 kilómetros tanto si se cierra la oficina como si no, con las indemnizaciones y condiciones del acuerdo suscrito en 2017), y se ha comprometido a reducir el número de afectados.
La reducción del número de afectados, por el momento fijado en 3.464 salidas desde las 3.713 iniciales, se determinará en la próxima reunión.
Según los sindicatos, la dirección del banco ha comunicado que ya no tiene más recorrido para seguir mejorando las condiciones del acuerdo, dejando entrever que la presentada este martes ha sido su oferta final. La próxima reunión se celebrará el jueves, jueves 12 de junio.
(Habrá ampliación)
