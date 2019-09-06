Público
La subida del precio de la vivienda se modera al 5,3% en el segundo trimestre

Los precios de los pisos encadenan 21 trimestres consecutivos al alza.

Anuncios de viviendas en venta en el escaparate de una agencia inmobiliaria. REUTERS/Susana Vera

El precio de la vivienda subió el 5,3% en el segundo trimestre del año frente al mismo periodo de 2018, con lo que este indicador encadenó 21 trimestres consecutivos al alza, aunque ralentizó su avance 1,5 puntos respecto al primer trimestre, cuando la vivienda se encareció el 6,8%.

Entre abril y junio, los inmuebles de nueva construcción incrementaron su precio el 7,2%, 3,2 puntos menos que en el primer trimestre, con lo que continuaron con la senda de recuperación que iniciaron en el segundo trimestre de 2014 (cinco años), según los datos publicados este viernes por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).

En el mercado de segunda mano, los precios subieron el 5%, 1,2 puntos menos que entre enero y marzo. Este segmento de mercado se anotó así la subida más moderada desde el cuarto trimestre de 2016 y encadenó 21 trimestres al alza.

Respecto al primer trimestre del ejercicio, los precios aumentaron en el conjunto del mercado de vivienda el 1,2%, con una caída del 0,4% en el segmento de obra nueva y una subida del 1,4% en el de segunda mano.

Los precios aumentaron en todas la autonomías, encabezadas por Aragón (6,7%) y Madrid (6,5%), mientras que Extremadura (1,7%) y Cantabria (2,2%) se anotaron los incrementos menos abultados. 

