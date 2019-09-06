Dia da marcha atrás y mantiene su negocio de belleza y hogar Clarel

La cadena española de supermercados Dia anunció el viernes que seguirá contando con la marca de productos de belleza y hogar Clarel, para la que ha creado una unidad de negocio independiente. "Dia cree firmemente en el potencial del sector del cuidado personal y del hogar y en la posibilidad de un exitoso cambio para Clarel", ha resaltado la firma controlada por LetterOne, sociedad del inversor ruso Mikhail Fridman.
Clarel, junto con el negocio de cash and carry de Dia (Max Descuento), estaba incluido en un plan de desinversiones elaborado para tratar de alejar al grupo de supermercados del fantasma de la quiebra mientras renegociaba su refinanciación.
Día, de la que el fondo del magnate ruso controla un 70%, logró cerrar antes del verano su refinanciación.
Así, Dia dotará a Clarel de una estructura que trabajará con "total independencia" con respecto a la matriz. La enseña de productos de belleza y hogar tiene cerca de 1.300 tiendas en España y Portugal. Para dirigir esta unidad de negocio, ha nombrado a Paul Berg como consejero delegado.
Fuentes de la compañía han explicado que la venta de Clarel, ahora cancelada, era una propuesta del anterior consejo de administración y que la intención del grupo en la actualidad es apostar por esta enseña, teniendo en cuenta que, tras la aprobación de las nuevas líneas financiación y de la futura ampliación de capital de 600 millones de euros, las necesidades financieras del grupo están cubiertas a medio y largo plazo.
