Telefónica cierra la venta de su filial en Panamá a Millicom por 536 millones

Telefónica ha cerrado este jueves la venta a Millicom International Cellular de su filial Telefónica Móviles Panamá, en la que tiene una participación del 60%, por un importe total de 594 millones de dólares, aproximadamente 536 millones de euros al tipo de cambio actual, según ha informado la operadora a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).
En concreto, Telefónica Centroamérica Inversiones, sociedad participada directa e indirectamente al 60% por Telefónica y al 40% por Corporación Multi Inversiones, ha transmitido este jueves la totalidad del capital social de Telefónica Móviles Panamá a Cable Onda, una filial de Millicom International Cellular, una vez obtenidas las aprobaciones regulatorias pertinentes.
Tras el cierre de esta operación, Telefónica ha completado la venta de tres de sus operaciones en Centro América (Guatemala, Nicaragua y ahora Panamá) por un precio conjunto de 1.356 millones de dólares (1.225 millones de euros), de los cuales el 60%, 814 millones de dólares (735 millones de euros), corresponde a Telefónica. Están pendientes de cierre las ventas de El Salvador y Costa Rica.
Durante enero y febrero de 2019, Telefónica anunció la venta de todas sus operaciones en Centroamérica por un importe agregado de 2.298 millones de dólares (aproximadamente 2.025 millones de euros), con un múltiplo implícito conjunto de 7,4 veces el resultado bruto de explotación (Oibda) de 2018 estimado de todas las compañías y una reducción estimada de deuda de alrededor de 1.400 millones de euros.
Tal y como se comunicó entonces, esta operación se enmarca dentro de la política de gestión de cartera de activos del grupo Telefónica, basada en una estrategia de creación de valor, optimización del retorno sobre el capital y posicionamiento estratégico.
Asimismo, el grupo añadió que también complementaba su objetivo de reducción de deuda, que a 30 de junio era de 40.230 millones de euros, y fortalecimiento de balance, "en un escenario de generación de caja creciente, que a la vez permite mantener una remuneración al accionista sostenible y atractiva".
