La compañía Nestlé planea extraer 4 millones de litros de unos manantiales protegidos en EEUU, los Ginie Springs, según informa este martes The Guardian. Numerosas organizaciones medioambientales han asegurado que están poniendo en riesgo el ecosistema y la supervivencia del lugar como ya hacen en otros manantiales naturales.
En esta reserva natural, situada en el norte del estado de Florida, cohabitan 15 especies de tortugas, que se podrían ver amenazadas si los proyectos de la empresa suiza siguen adelante.
Actualmente, Seven Springs es la empresa que tiene el permiso para extraer estas aguas y Nestlé apuesta por ser su acreedor, recibiendo el agua a un precio que todavía se desconoce. Sin embargo, hasta ahora Seven Springs estaba sacando un millón de litros de agua, cifra que la empresa suiza quiere multiplicar por cuatro.
El responsable de la gestión del agua subterránea y agua superficial, el distrito de gestión del agua del río Suwannee no puede dar el permiso, a menos que Seven Springs demuestre que no habrá cambios en "los niveles de agua, la calidad del agua, la vegetación o la población animal".
Los opositores aseguran que el río se encuentra "en recuperación" y por tanto no está en condiciones de soportar una extracción tan grande. Se ha creado una petición en Change.org para detener este plan contra los Ginie Springs.
Our Santa Fe River, una entidad sin ánimo de lucro, ha iniciado una campaña para parar los planes de Nestlé. "La pregunta es cuánto daño va a causar a la primavera, ¿qué tipo de cambio se hará en ese sistema de agua?", declaró a The Guardian Merrillee Malwitz-Jipson, activista y miembro de la junta de Our Santa Fe River. Además, añade que “es imposible sacar millones de litros de agua sin dejar huella, si sacas cualquier cantidad de agua de un vaso, siempre tendrá menos".
Nestlé niega querer provocar algún impacto negativo en la naturaleza: "Nuestro negocio depende de la calidad y la sostenibilidad del agua que estamos recolectando", dijo el portavoz de Nestlé Adam Gaber al medio anteriomente citado. "No tendría sentido invertir millones de dolares solamente para agotar los recursos naturales en los cuales se basa nuestro negocio".
