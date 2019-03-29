Público
València Los VTC deberán contratarse al menos 15 minutos antes en la Comunitat Valenciana

El decreto aprobado por el Gobierno valenciano prohíbe tanto el uso de herramientas de geolocalización para captar clientes como estacionar en la calle.

Concentración de vehículos VTC en la Avenida Diagonal, en Barcelona. EFE

El Gobierno de la Comunitat Valenciana ha aprobado este viernes el decreto ley que regula el alquiler de vehículos con conductor (VTC), que contempla una contratación previa con al menos 15 minutos de antelación al servicio, y prohíbe tanto el uso de herramientas de geolocalización para captar clientes como estacionar en la calle.

Según ha informado la consellera María José Salvador en la rueda de prensa tras el pleno de este viernes, deberá quedar constancia de la contratación de los servicios en un registro de comunicaciones, con excepción de los que se deban realizar de forma inmediata, como consecuencia de urgencias, emergencias y asistencia en carretera.

Los vehículos adscritos a las autorizaciones de arrendamiento de vehículos con conductor no podrán, en ningún caso, circular por las vías públicas en busca de clientela ni propiciar la captación de personas viajeras que no hubiesen contratado previamente el servicio.

(Habrá ampliación)

