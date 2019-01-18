Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Avión abandonado en Barajas Se busca el dueño de un avión abandonado en el aeropuerto de Barajas

La aeronave se encuentra lleva bastante tiempo sin efectuar ninguna entrada ni salida, además de tener claros signos externos de abandono, por lo que se ha iniciado el procedimiento pertinente hasta llegar a la situación legal por la que el avión será subastado públicamente.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Aviones de Iberia y de British Airways, del grupo aéreo IAG, en las pistas del aeropuertos Adolfo Suárez-Madrid Barajas. E.P.

Si la aeronave llegar a estar en una situación legal de abandono, se iniciarán los trámites para su venta en
pública subasta E.P.

El aeropuerto Adolfo Suárez-Madrid Barajas busca al dueño de un avión que se encuentra "en evidente estado de abandono" en el aeródromo de la capital española.

Se trata de la aeronave modelo Mc Donnell Douglas MD87, matrícula EC KRV, de acuerdo con un anuncio publicado este viernes en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) por la directora del aeropuerto madrileño, Elena Mayoral.

En la actualidad, no hay ninguna otra aeronave abandonada en el aeropuerto Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, han indicado fuentes de Aeropuertos Españoles y Navegación Aérea (AENA).

Cuando una aeronave se encuentra estacionada en un aeropuerto durante un plazo largo sin realizar movimientos de entrada y salida, y con signos externos de abandono, se procede a consultar con el Registro de Matrículas de Aeronaves de la Agencia Estatal de Seguridad Aérea (AESA) y con el Registro Central de Bienes Muebles para averiguar posibles casos de cambio de titularidad y disponer del último propietario registrado.

Al último propietario que conste en los Registros se le envía un requerimiento oficial para reclamarle el importe de la deuda existente por estacionamiento, a fin de saber igualmente las intenciones del propietario sobre la misma.

Si no abona la cantidad debida en concepto de estacionamiento se inicia el procedimiento de apremio a través de la Agencia Tributaria, al tratarse de prestaciones patrimoniales de carácter público.

Y se sigue la vía hasta su finalización por cobro mediante el pago voluntario o bien los procedimientos de apremio que competen a la Agencia Tributaria.

Si el propietario no contesta o se averigua que el mismo ha desaparecido por los motivos que sean (como el fallecimiento sin herederos, la liquidación o el cierre de la empresa), se inicia el procedimiento establecido en la Ley de Navegación Aérea.

De acuerdo con esta ley, se procederá a hacer tres publicaciones en tres meses consecutivos, indicando la matrícula de aeronave, el modelo y la marca, así como su situación de abandono.

Transcurrido el plazo de un año desde la fecha de la última publicación en el BOE, se considera en situación legal de abandono y se inician los trámites para su venta en pública subasta.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad