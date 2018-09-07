La ministra portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Celaá, ha asegurado este viernes que el actual Gobierno no hubiera permitido "de ninguna de las maneras" que Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, la amiga íntima del rey Juan Carlos I, viajara junto a un embajador español a Arabia Saudí para cerrar negocios. En aquel momento gobernaba el socialista, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.
"Es irrelevante lo que piense este Gobierno sobre lo que hizo otro en 2007, este Gobierno no lo hubiera hecho de la ninguna de las maneras", ha asegurado la ministra portavoz en la tradicional rueda de prensa tras el Consejo de Ministros.
Después de que esta semana eldiario.es haya publicado que un embajador de España acompañó a la princesa Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein en una reunión celebrada en 2007 en Riad, capital saudí, en la que la empresaria y amiga especial del rey Juan Carlos I se presentó ante un príncipe saudí como "representante" del entonces jefe del Estado, Celáa ha asegurado que el actual Ejecutivo no permitiría este escenario.
Por otra parte, no ha querido pronunciarse sobre la petición de la Fiscalía de archivar la pieza sobre Corinna y del hecho de que no vea las revelaciones de la princesa sobre Juan Carlos susceptibles de investigación.
En cambio, ha hecho referencia al proceso parlamentario vivido esta semana en el Congreso donde la Mesa ha rechazado crear una comisión de investigación sobre los negocios del rey emérito. Con los votos del PP, el PSOE y Ciudadanos, la Mesa tumbó tramitar la comisión de investigación pedida a finales de julio por Unidos Podemos, ERC y el Grupo Mixto.
