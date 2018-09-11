La Audiencia Nacional ha condenado a la nieta mayor de Francisco Franco, Carmen Martínez-Bordiú, a abonar 500.000 euros por impuestos impagados a Hacienda después de declarar en el IRPF como ganancia patrimonial 57.000 euros y no el beneficio real, que cifra en más de 6,7 millones, según ha publicado este martes Infolibre.
La duquesa Carmen Martínez-Bordiú debió haber declarado esta cantidad al vender en 2006 las 42 participaciones de una inmobiliaria que le había donado su madre. De esta manera, logró engrosar sus cuentas en 9,9 millones de euros.
Martónez-Bordiú declaró que los inmuebles y fincas adquiridas con ese dinero (uno de éstos, el piso de lujo de Santander donde vivía con su antigua pareja) formaban parte de su actividad económica. Sin embargo, como informa Infolibre, la sentencia desmintió su argumento al verificar que era una excusa para pagar menos impuestos.
La nieta mayor del dictador también ha sido noticia durante los meses de verano. El Ministerio de Justicia le concedió el título de duquesa de Franco sin que tuviese que pagar un euro a Hacienda por heredarlo.
Además, como adelantó el diario El Independiente el pasado seis de agosto, Martínez-Bordiú reconoció que era la propietaria de una finca en Sevilla a través de una sociedad constituida en Panamá.
