Javier Arenas repetirá como senador autonómico por Andalucía

El ya ex senador Antonio Sanz deja la Cámara Alta al haber sido nombrado viceconsejero de Interior, Presidencia y Administración en el nuevo ejecutivo autonómico andaluz presidido por Juanma Moreno.

Arenas en el Parlamento de Andalucía.- EP

El senador del PP Javier Arenas, actual portavoz adjunto del grupo popular en la Cámara Alta, mantendrá su escaño de senador autonómico por Andalucía, acompañado de la abogada gaditana Teresa Ruiz Sillero, han informado fuentes del PP.

Los resultados de las últimas elecciones andaluzas han hecho perder al PP uno de los tres parlamentarios que tenía en el Senado designados por el Parlamento de Andalucía.

Estos tres senadores eran Arenas, Rosario Soto y Antonio Sanz, de los cuales solo el portavoz adjunto del grupo va a conservar su escaño.

Rosario Soto será relevada por Teresa Ruiz Sillero, que era parlamentaria autonómica desde 2015 y que no había conseguido ser reelegida en las elecciones del pasado 2 de diciembre, y Javier Arenas mantendrá el escaño, que conserva desde 2008.

