El juez deja en libertad bajo fianza a los detenidos por el caso Villarejo

El magistrado ha dictado esa resolución tras concluir esta madrugada los interrogatorios al empresario naviero Ángel Pérez-Maura, y a los otro cuatro investigados por pagar sobornos al ex altos cargos del gobierno guatemalteco, Álvaro Pérez-Maura, Adrián de la Joya, Francisco Soucheiron y Enrique Maestre. 

El empresario Adrián de la Joya, junto a su abogado a la salida de la Audiencia. PÚBLICO

El juez del caso Villarejo, Manuel García Castellón, ha dejado en libertad bajo fianza al empresario naviero Ángel Pérez-Maura, y a los otro cuatro investigados por pagar sobornos al ex altos cargos del gobierno guatemalteco, Álvaro Pérez-Maura, Adrián de la Joya, Francisco Soucheiron y Enrique Maestre.

El magistrado ha dictado esa resolución tras concluir esta madrugada los interrogatorios a los cinco detenidos el pasado miércoles en el marco de la pieza Pit del caso Villarejo, en la que se investiga el pago de una comisión de 30 millones de dólares entre los años 2012 y 2015 al expresidente y a la exvicepresidenta de Guatemala, Otto Pérez Molina y Roxana Baldetti, entre otros.

