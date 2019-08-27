La ministra de Defensa en funciones, Margarita Robles, ha descartado este martes que el avión C-101 del Ejército del Aire que se estrelló ayer en el mar en La Manga estuviera obsoleto y ha pedido esperar hasta el final de la investigación para sacar conclusiones de lo ocurrido.
En declaraciones a la Cadena Ser, recogidas por Europa Press, Robles ha manifestado que es "imposible" saber a día de hoy las causas por las que el avión se estrelló, pero ha dicho que el piloto, el comandante Francisco Marín Núñez, no había comunicado ningún problema antes de iniciar el vuelo y durante el mismo.
Según ha indicado, el C-101, que ya tiene casi 40 años de vida, "en absoluto" es un avión obsoleto y considera que "ningún comandante con la experiencia de Francisco Marín se habría subido al avión si no hubiera estado en condiciones". El avión podía operar perfectamente, todo funcionaba dentro de la normalidad
"El avión podía operar perfectamente, todo funcionaba dentro de la normalidad"
Por eso, ha afirmado que le da "cierta lástima" que "se intente desprestigiar o hacer crítica política en estos momentos", tan sólo un día después del accidente, y ha asegurado que "si hubiera que depurar alguna responsabilidad, ya se hará".
En todo caso, la ministra ha insistido varias veces en que la Comisión para la Investigación Técnica de Accidentes de Aeronaves Militares (Citaam) llevará a cabo las pesquisas oportunas para determinar las causas del siniestro para "llegar hasta el final", y que "hoy es el momento de la solidaridad" y de trasladar las condolencias y el apoyo a la familia del piloto y a todo el Ejército del Aire.
Robles ha reconocido que 24 horas después del accidente continúan las labores de rescate de los restos del comandante Marín, por lo que este martes seguirán los trabajos de búsqueda, además de la recuperación de otras partes de la aeronave que continúan en el mar.
