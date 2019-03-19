La dirección de Vox ordenó a varios responsables provinciales, algunos ya fuera del partido, que ocultaran las aportaciones de empresarios a la formación y las pusieran a nombre de testaferros, tales como familiares y amigos, informa la SER, que aporta tres testimonios de ex cargos de la formación en Badajoz y Toledo.
Según publica la emisora, el testimonio de Carlos Aurelio Caldito, ex vicepresidente de Vox en Badajoz hasta hace 10 meses, indica que recibió esta consigna en una reunión de todos los responsables provinciales del partido en Soto del Real (Madrid).
Allí, Víctor González Coello de Portugal, vicepresidente y responsable de captación de recursos del partido, "se dirigió a los presentes indicándonos que debíamos ofrecer a los empresarios que quisiesen donar dinero a Vox una vía indirecta para hacerlo sin que su identidad se viese expuesta: utilizar testaferros, parientes o amigos", sostiene Caldito.
La razón esgrimida entonces por González Coello de Portugal tenía que ver sobre "los temores que ciertos empresarios pudieran tener a la hora de que alguien pudiera conocer sus simpatías políticas y eso perjudicase sus perspectivas de negocio".
Asimismo, Daniel Molina, que fue presidente provincial de Vox en Toledo hasta hace seis meses, confirma toldo lo dicho por su antiguo compañero de partido.que además indica cómo un empresario de la construcción de su provincia quiso donar 15.000 euros en un sobre, aunque Molina se negó a cogerlo "porque eso no era legal".
Por último, otro ex alto cargo provincial, anónimo porque sigue vinculado a Vox, asegura que la consigna fue repetida por Víctor González Coello de Portugal durante la segunda convención de cargos provinciales, que se celebró en Valdemoro el 15 de diciembre 2018.
La Ley Orgánica de Financiación de los Partidos Políticos establece claramente que no se permiten donaciones anónimas, y este tipo de aportación deberán dejar constancia de la fecha de imposición, importe de las mismas y del nombre completo del aportante.
