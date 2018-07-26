La Oficina del Forense de Nueva York anunció este jueves que ha identificado a otra víctima de los atentados del 11 de Septiembre de 2001, casi 17 años después de que se derrumbaran las Torres Gemelas.

Scott Michael Johnson, un analista financiero que tenía 26 años en el momento de su muerte, es la víctima número 1.642 en ser identificada tras el peor ataque terrorista de la historia de Estados Unidos.

Según explicó el director asistente de biología forense de la Oficina, Mark Desire, al diario The New York Times, hasta en seis ocasiones habían intentado identificarse los restos de la víctima, pero los especialistas no lograban extraer suficiente ADN.

Scott trabajaba para Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods en el piso 89 de la Torre Sur del World Trade Center y le sobrevivieron sus padres y dos hermanos. Su padre pertenece a la junta del Museo Nacional en Memoria del 11 de Septiembre, recoge el rotativo.

Desire indicó que las mejoras en las técnicas para extraer y analizar las muestras de ADN han permitido identificar al joven a partir de un resto óseo, casi un año después de producirse la última identificación de una víctima, en agosto de 2017.

La forense jefe, Barbara Sampson, indicó al canal NBC que la identificación de Scott es resultado de una "dedicación incansable": "En 2001, nos comprometimos con las familias de las víctimas a hacer lo que hiciera falta, el tiempo que hiciera falta, para identificar a sus seres queridos".

Cerca de 3.000 personas murieron en los ataques orquestados por la organización terrorista Al Qaeda en el World Trade Center de Nueva York, en el Pentágono y cerca de Shanksville, en Pennsylvania, y todavía quedan por identificar unas 1.100 personas.