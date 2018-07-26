Público
Rajoy tiene ya plaza de registrador en Madrid tras pasar apenas un mes en Santa Pola

De las costas alicantinas al Paseo de la Castellana, 44, de Madrid. El ex presidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy, que se volvió a incorporar a su plaza de registrador de la propiedad tras abandonar la política activa, ha logrado plaza en uno de los registros más codiciados, y en tiempo récord: el Mercantil número 5.

Rajoy durante su intervención en la celebración del último Congreso Nacional del Partido Popular. EFE/Kiko Huesca

Cinco semanas ha tardado Mariano Rajoy en volver a Madrid desde su vuelta a su plaza de registrador en Santa Pola, Alicante. Una plaza que estuvo ocupada por un suplente —e íntimo amigo— durante los 28 años de carrera política del ex presidente del Gobierno y ex líder del PP, y que finalizó cuando perdió la primera moción de censura exitosa en democracia.

Según informa El Español, recala en el Registro Mercantil número 5 de Madrid porque había quedado una plaza vacante en el mismo y le ha sido concedida automáticamente al ser el registrador más veterano en solicitarla.

De esta forma, Rajoy cambia no sólo de aires sino también de actividad: pasa de trabajar en un registro de la propiedad, en donde se inscribe la compra-venta de inmuebles, a uno mercantil, en el que se registran empresas y sociedades.

En el documento de asignación de nuevas plazas, publicado por eldiario.es, llama la atención la asignación de plaza también en Madrid a la propia hermana del ex presidente, Mercedes Rajoy, también registradora. En su caso, se traslada desde Getafe a la capital, concretamente al registro número 54.

