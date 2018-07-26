Público
Público

Nueva dirección del PP Cuatro de los cinco exministros del organigrama de Casado han sido reprobados por el Congreso

Isabel García Tejerina, extitular de Agricultura y Medio Ambiente con Mariano Rajoy, será vicesecretaria de Sectorial; bajo su mando directo estarán Jorge Fernández Díaz y Rafael Catalá. Ninguno de estos exministros le apoyó en la primera vuelta

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Mariano Rajoy, presidente del Gobierno y del PP, junto a los vicesecretarios Javier Maroto y Pablo Casado, en la primera jornada del XVIII Congreso nacional del partido. EFE/Javier Lizón

Mariano Rajoy, presidente del Gobierno y del PP, junto a los vicesecretarios Javier Maroto y Pablo Casado, en la primera jornada del XVIII Congreso nacional del partido. EFE/Javier Lizón

Pablo Casado puede presumir de contar con cinco de los exministros de Mariano Rajoy en el organigrama del PP que preside, pero cuatro de ellos han sido reprobados por el Congreso de los Diputados. De todos ellos, la única que se sienta en el Comité de Dirección es Isabel García Tejerina, extitular de Agricultura y Medio Ambiente, y la única de estos exministros que no ha sido reprobada. 

Además, ninguno de ellos respaldó a Casado en la primera vuelta; todos son apoyos heredados de María Dolores de Cospedal, exsecretaria general del PP -ya relevada por Teodoro García Egea, director de campaña de Casado-.

La excepción que confirma la norma es Jorge Fernández Díaz, exministro del Interior reprobado tras conocerse que conspiró contra formaciones independentistas catalanas en su despacho oficial: él apoyó a José Ramón García Hernández, otro de los cuatro candidatos que no pasaron de la primera vuelta. 

Desde este jueves, Fernández Díaz ejerce como secretario de Interior y libertades dentro del paraguas de la Vicesecretaría de Sectorial, en manos de Tejerina. En el mismo departamento está Rafael Catalá, exministro de Justicia y actual Secretario de Justicia y Administraciones públicas. 

A su vez, la nueva portavoz parlamentaria es Dolors Montserrat, que toma el relevo de Rafael Hernando. Montserrat, que ejerció como portavoz de la campaña de Cospedal, fue ministra de Sanidad, Servicios Sociales e Igualdad. 

En última instancia, el que fuera ministro del Interior tras Fernández Díaz, Juan Ignacio Zoido, es hoy el nuevo presidente del Comité Electoral del PP. Como Montserrat, Zoido es otro de los valedores de Cospedal en la primera fase de la batalla por el liderazgo del PP que finalmente ha ganado Casado. 


(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas