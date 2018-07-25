Público
Público

Caso Máster Álvarez Conde comunica a la jueza del caso Máster que no tiene los trabajos de Casado

El tutor del posgrado del presidente del PP asegura que no tiene deber de conservar ninguno de estos documentos en "cumplimiento de la propia normativa interna de la URJC", ya que "existe obligación de proceder a su destrucción en el plazo máximo de dos años".

Publicidad
Media: 3
Votos: 2
El catedrático de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos Enrique Álvarez Conde, en una imagen de archivo. EFE

El catedrático de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos Enrique Álvarez Conde, en una imagen de archivo. EFE

El catedrático de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos Enrique Álvarez Conde ha trasmitido a la jueza del caso máster que no tiene los trabajos con los que el nuevo presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, aprobó cuatro asignaturas del máster que cursó en el Instituto de Derecho Público, adscrito a esta universidad.

La titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 51 de Madrid, Carmen Rodríguez Medel, requirió el pasado lunes a los docentes que evaluaron a Casado, el catedrático de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC) y la profesora Alicia Pérez de los Mozos, para que aporten los documentos por los que fue evaluado de 20 créditos el dirigente conservador.

En un escrito, la representación legal del tutor del máster del dirigente popular dice que "no conserva en su poder ningún trabajo ni ninguna otra documentación de don Pablo Casado", así como de las otras tres alumnas de estos estudios de postgrado citadas en calidad de imputadas el próximo 2 de agosto.

Además, expone que no tiene deber de conservar ninguno de estos trabajos en "cumplimiento de la propia normativa interna de la URJC", ya que "existe obligación de proceder a su destrucción en el plazo máximo de dos años".

Etiquetas