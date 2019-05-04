Público
Accidente aéreo Un avión con 143 personas a bordo se sale de la pista y acaba en un río en Florida

El aparato era un Boeing 737 procedente de la estación naval de la Bahía de Guantánamo. Un total de 21 pasajeros fueron trasladados al hospital local para recibir tratamiento a sus heridas, de carácter leve.

Imagen del Boeing 737 en las aguas del río St. Johns. / Twitter: @JSOPIO

Un avión comercial con 143 personas a bordo -136 pasajeros y 7 tripulantes- se salió de la pista este viernes por la noche y se precipitó al río Saint Johns cerca del aeropuerto naval de Jacksonville, en Florida (EE.UU), cuando iba a aterrizar, informó la Oficina del sherif del condado.

El aparato, un Boeing 737, procedente de la estación naval de la Bahía de Guantánamo, Cuba, iba a aterrizar cuando se salió de la pista y se precipitó en las aguas del río sin sumergirse, pues no había mucha profundidad, añadió la oficina del sherif a través de la red social Twitter.

Un total de 21 pasajeros fueron trasladados al hospital local para recibir tratamiento a sus heridas, de carácter leve, indicaron fuentes policiales.

Las autoridades están tratando de controlar el combustible que se ha filtrado en las aguas del río Saint Johns, según medios locales.

