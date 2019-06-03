El juicio contra Scott Warren Daniels, activista en la asociación "No más muertes", se inició el pasado miércoles en la Corte Federal de Tucson (EEUU) por ayudar en 2018 a migrantes dándoles agua, comida y ropa limpia en el corredor de Ajo, en Arizona.
Su detención se produjo cuando la asociación publicó un informe en el que se mencionaba las manipulaciones en las estaciones de agua por parte de la patrulla fronteriza donde decenas de migrantes mueren por deshidratación en el desierto.
La Fiscalía Federal pide 20 años de prisión por encubrimiento y conspiración para el tráfico de personas. Los abogados del acusado han declarado que sus convicciones religiosas le motivan para ayudar a la gente.
La ONU afirma que "ofrecer ayuda no es un delito"
Un grupo de expertos en Derechos Humanos de Naciones Unidas ha destacado este miércoles que "proporcionar ayuda humanitaria a los migrantes en la frontera con Estados Unidos no es un delito" y ha instado al Gobierno estadounidense a retirar los cargos presentados contra activistas. Además, han expresado su profunda preocupación por las acusaciones presentadas contra Warren.
As Scott stands stands trial for giving food + water to 2 Central Americans in the AZ desert, there are mass protests erupting #Honduras— No More Deaths (@NoMoreDeaths) 3 de junio de 2019
Let's take this moment to look at some of the larger causes driving people to migrate north (SCROLL TO TOP FOR THREAD) https://t.co/KzCUD9px2a
"Una historia de complicidad criminal"
“Cualquier persona que se acerque a la orilla del puente para brindar agua y hospitalidad, hay un observatorio criminal que detecta mediatamente quiénes están con los migrantes. Es toda una historia de complicidad criminal inventada por la misma patrulla de fronteras”, denuncia Pedro Pantoja, sacerdote de la casa del emigrante.
El sacerdote de la casa del emigrante añade que la policía usa a algunos migrantes como confidentes: “Van a las universidades los policías y les preguntan quién quiere trabajar para que les ayuden a descubrir migrantes para ellos ilegales”.
La situación de Scott, como la de muchos matrimonios es muy conflictiva, asegura Pantoja, quien además confirma que "nadie puede tocar a un migrante sin convertirse en cómplice de ilegalidad".
