El aeropuerto londinense de Heathrow suspendió esta tarde todas las salidas de sus vuelos por el avistamiento de un dron durante una hora. Después, una portavoz de uno de los aeropuertos más grandes de Europa, aseguró que se reanudaban los despegues.
El aeródromo señaló, en un comunicado, que ningún avión despegará por el momento desde sus pistas mientras "responden" al incidente. Se trató de una medida de "precaución" mientras se investiga lo sucedido en colaboración con las fuerzas policiales.
El aeropuerto, el de mayor tránsito del Reino Unido, informó de la suspensión de los despegues en sus dos pistas, sin especificar que se hayan adoptado medidas respecto a los aterrizajes.
En la nota, las autoridades de Heathrow se disculpan por "cualquier inconveniente" que las cancelaciones puedan provocar a los pasajeros. El incidente se produce poco más de dos semanas después de que el aeropuerto de Gatwick, el segundo más transitado del país, suspendiera su actividad por el mismo motivo durante un día y medio.
El avistamiento de drones en Gatwick afectó a más de 1.000 vuelos y a 140.000 pasajeros que, desde el 19 de diciembre a las 21.30 GMT hasta el día 21 a las 06.00 GMT, no pudieron emprender viaje.
