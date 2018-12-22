Dos detenidos por el uso de drones que provocó el cierre del aeropuerto de Gatwick

La policía de Sussex ha detenido a dos personas, un hombre y una mujer, sospechosas de estar implicadas en el incidente con drones que mantuvo cerrado el aeropuerto londinense de Gatwick durante más de un día.
El cuerpo policial de la localidad inglesa donde se ubica el aeródromo informó esta madrugada de la doble detención, que se ha llevado a cabo cerca del área de Gatwick a las 22.00 GMT del viernes, y de la que no han trascendido más detalles.
La investigación por el "uso criminal de drones" continúa en estos momentos, indicó que la policía, que ha requerido información de cualquiera que sepa algo relacionado con el asunto.
El segundo aeropuerto más grande del Reino Unido se mantuvo inoperativo desde el pasado miércoles por la noche hasta el viernes a las 06.30 GMT y por poco más de hora y media la tarde de ayer por el avistamiento de drones cerca de la pista.
Según informó un portavoz el cierre ha afectado a cerca de 1.000 vuelos y 140.000 personas en unas fechas de gran actividad aeroportuaria por la proximidad de las fiestas navideñas.
El aeropuerto señaló en un comunicado que confía en que los 757 vuelos programados para este sábado, que transportarán a 124.484 pasajeros, puedan operar con normalidad.
Sin embargo, advirtió de que es posible que se produzcan "algunos retrasos y cancelaciones" mientras que el aeropuerto trata de volver a la normalidad después de "tres días de alteraciones".
El portavoz instó a la gente a chequear con su compañía aérea el estado de su vuelo antes de trasladarse al aeropuerto y recordó que "la seguridad de los pasajeros" es su prioridad.
James Collis, oficial a cargo de la investigación, adelantó que los agentes siguen en Gatwick preparados para "detectar y mitigar" cualquier otro vuelo de drones. "Cualquier línea de investigación se mantendrá abierta hasta que estemos seguros de que hemos neutralizado cualquier futura amenaza para la seguridad de los viajantes", agregó.
