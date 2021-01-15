Nueva YorkActualizado:
La Policía federal de EE.UU. (FBI, en inglés) está investigando a 37 personas en relación con la muerte del policía del Capitolio Brian Sicknick durante el asalto del pasado día 6, según un informe obtenido por el diario The New York Times.
El Buró Federal de Investigación está pidiendo información para determinar responsabilidades en la muerte del agente, que fue golpeado con un extintor en la cabeza durante la irrupción violenta de simpatizantes del presidente Donald Trump en el interior del Capitolio.
Sicknick falleció en un hospital donde fue trasladado para se tratado de sus contusiones. Cuatro manifestantes murieron en el asalto, aunque solo una mujer, que falleció por herida de bala, fue a manos de las fuerzas de seguridad de la sede legislativa.
El informe del FBI revela que otros 14 agentes de la Policía del Capitolio resultaron heridos por la turba violenta, mientras que este viernes CNN retransmitió una entrevista con un agente local de Washington que acudió a reforzar el recinto, en la que narró cómo unos manifestantes le sustrajeron el arma y pensaron en ejecutarlo allí mismo con ella.
Más de un centenar de personas han sido arrestadas por participar en los disturbios en el Capitolio y el FBI investiga si alguno de los participantes tenían como objetivo secuestrar y asesinar a legisladores.
El asalto duró varias horas, durante las cuales los legisladores suspendieron temporalmente la certificación de la victoria electoral del demócrata Joe Biden y se refugiaron, mientras que los manifestantes, que fueron instigados por Trump en un evento previo frente la Casa Blanca, se pasearon por el interior de ambas cámaras.
El FBI y el resto de agencias de inteligencia y seguridad están en máxima alerta por la posibilidad de atentados o altercados durante la investidura de Biden, el próximo miércoes, frente al Capitolio y a la Casa Blanca.
