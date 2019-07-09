Asesinan a otra líder social en Colombia

Las autoridades de Colombia informaron el pasado jueves de que la líder social Tatiana Paola Posso Espitia, de 35 años, fue asesinada en el municipio de El Copey tras recibir dos disparos en la cabeza a manos de varias personas que se aproximaron a ella en una moto. En un comunicado, la Red Nacional en Democracia y paz de Colombia ha señalado que el ataque ha tenido lugar en el norte del país.
El informe recoge que Posso "era una activista comprometida con la ayuda humanitaria a personas vulnerables y víctimas del conflicto armado" en el territorio colombiano. El documento también destaca que Posso tenía un profundo sentido social, lo que la había convertido en una persona muy querida en el municipio.
Los números del Instituto de Estudios para el Desarrollo y la Paz (Indepaz) reflejan que, tras la firma de los Acuerdos de Paz en 2016, han asesinado a 727 líderes sociales o defensores de Derechos Humanos en Colombia.
