Al menos dos turistas vietnamitas han muerto este viernes a causa de la explosión de una bomba al paso de un autobús en los alrededores de las pirámides de Giza, ubicadas en los alrededores de la capital de Egipto, El Cairo.
El Ministerio de Interior ha detallado que las víctimas mortales son de nacionalidad vietnamita, al tiempo que ha agregado que el ataque se ha saldado con doce heridos: diez turistas vietnamitas y el conductor y un representante de una agencia, ambos de nacionalidad egipcia.
Asimismo, ha resaltado que las fuerzas de seguridad se han desplegado en el lugar, mientras que las autoridades han abierto ya una investigación, según el portal local de noticias Masrawy. Por el momento, ningún grupo ha reclamado la autoría del ataque.
(Habrá ampliación)
