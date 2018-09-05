Un avión de Emirates, en cuarentena en Nueva York tras enfermar diez pasajeros

Un avión de la compañía Emirates procedente de Dubai ha sido puesto en cuarentena en el aeropuerto JFK de Nueva York, después de que al menos una decena de pasajeros se sintiesen enfermos. El vuelo, un Airbus de la compañía Emirates Airlines, aterrizó en Nueva York alrededor de las 9.10 hora local (13.10 GMT) con al menos 521 personas a bordo.
Agentes de policía y expertos de los Centros de Prevención y Control de Enfermedades (CDC) estaban esperando al avión ya informados de los síntomas de fiebre y tos que estaban sufriendo numerosos pasajeros. Todavía no se ha confirmado la causa que provocó el malestar en estos pasajeros. Los servicios de emergencias también estaban presentes con un importante despliegue de ambulancias para atender a los enfermos.
"Emirates puede confirmar que unos 10 pasajeros del vuelo EK203 de Dubai a Nueva York enfermaron. Al llegar, como medida de precaución, fueron atendidos por las autoridades sanitarias locales. Todos los demás desembarcarán en breve. La seguridad y el cuidado de nuestros clientes es nuestra primera prioridad", explicó la compañía a través de su cuenta de Twitter.
"El CDC está al tanto de un vuelo de Emirates desde Arabia Saudita que llegó a JFK esta mañana con algunos pasajeros que están reportando una enfermedad no especificada", dijo un funcionario del CDC citado en el Wall Street Journal.
Eventualmente, la aerolínea y la alcaldía de Nueva York aseguraron que un total de 19 personas habían resultado enfermas. Emirates aseguró que siete pasajeros y siete tripulantes habían sido trasladados al hospital. Y el CDC llegó a decir en un comunicado que hasta 100 pasajeros y miembros de la tripulación reportaron sentirse mal durante el vuelo. No hubo una explicación posterior por parte del CDC sobre la discrepancia entre el número de personas reportadas como enfermas y el número mucho menor de casos confirmados.
El avión, un Airbus 380 de dos pisos, fue llevado a una ubicación alejada de la terminal. El A380 es el avión de pasajeros más grande del mundo. La Casa Blanca ha estado monitorizando la situación, ha asegurado la portavoz Sarah Sanders.
