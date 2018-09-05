Un párroco de Venecia pretende multar a las novias que lleven vestidos demasiado cortos

El párroco de una iglesia en Venecia ha propuesto que a partir de ahora las novias que lleven vestidos demasiado cortos o escotados tendrán que pagar una tasa si quieren casarse en su parroquia. La provocativa propuesta la ha lanzado don Cristiano Bobbo a través de la revista eclesial "La Voz de la Riviera" y ha provocado una enorme repercusión y polémica en los medios italianos.
Haciendo gala de un pensamiento retrógrado y machista, este párroco pretende imponer un euro de multa por cada centímetro de escote que baje de la línea de la clavícula. Para explicarse, el cura asegura que las bodas se han convertido en espectáculos y que las novias se han olvidado de "la sencillez y el buen gusto" para dejarse llevar por "las deformaciones de la moda, que hoy parece imponer modelos que aman recrearse en experiencias posiblemente desviadas y desbordantes".
"Sería importante que las esposas hicieran comprender, a través de la sencillez y el buen gusto de su vestido, la poesía y frescura del momento que están viviendo", ahondó don Cristiano. "Cuanto más desnudo, más pagas", resume.
Ante la repercusión de su controvertida tasa, el sacerdote ha precisado que "fue solo una provocación bromista que, como muchas otras reflexiones, surge de eventos que a menudo suceden en la vida parroquial. En este caso se suscitó la consideración de que a menudo las bodas se consideran más un evento que una opción madurada y compartida".
